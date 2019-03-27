March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona were called to a neighborhood where a quartet of escaped baby cows were spotted running loose in traffic.

Tempe residents said they first spotted the calves running loose near Rural and Warner roads just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the scene and chased the young cattle for about 40 minutes.

"One of them was like, '15 years this has never happened,' and one of them was laughing and he gave me a high five for helping out and he said 'thanks for doing that,'" neighborhood resident Jamie Zahn, who helped chase the cows, told KPHO/KTVK of the police.

Tempe police said all four cows were safely returned to their pasture and are facing several "mooooving" violations.

A cow caused chaos last week on the Major Deegan Expressway in New York. Police said the cow, which apparently escaped slaughter, was captured and taken to a sanctuary in the state.