March 29 (UPI) -- An Illinois sheriff's office said two deputies ran into a burning home to rescue an unusual resident -- a large snake.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said Deputies Hayden and Zirkle ran into the smoke-filled residence in Bourbonnais early Thursday after being told the pet boa constrictor was still trapped inside.

The deputies were able to carry the boa to safety and reunite the beloved pet with its grateful owner.

The Bourbonnais Fire Department said the fire was sparked by an aquarium stand inside the home. No injuries to human or snake were reported.