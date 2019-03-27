Success! Gayle has been found and is back her owner’s hands. Kudos to #ATL ’s Ops team for its effort in bringing her back.... pic.twitter.com/N0ukM5Z4Qn

March 27 (UPI) -- A dog that escaped from her kennel at an Atlanta airport has been found after three days and will be returned to her owners, officials said.

Gale, a prize-winning 22-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier, was found to be missing from her kennel Saturday when she and her handlers were preparing to board a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport flight to Amsterdam, where her owners reside, with her handlers.

The dog and another canine had been checked in for their KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight after competing in an event in Kentucky and her handlers were told shortly after boarding the plane that Gale was missing.

KLM, which blamed airport staff for failing to properly secure the kennel, said Gale was spotted multiple times before being captured Tuesday.

"KLM is glad to report that Gale has been found, and is in the process of being flown home to its owner," the airline said in a statement provided to NBC News. "KLM thanks all involved in the search, including the Atlanta airport team."

The airport also hailed Gale's return.

"Success! Gayle has been found and is back her owner's hands. Kudos to #ATL's Ops team for its effort in bringing her back," the airport tweeted.