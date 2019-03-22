Puppy becomes seeing-eye dog for older canine

March 22 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple said their puppy quickly appointed itself seeing-eye dog for their 11-year-old golden retriever that lost both of his eyes.

Adam and Chelsea Stipe of Mooresville said Charlie the golden retriever had both of his eyes removed due to pain from glaucoma.

They said they added a puppy named Maverick to their family in January, and while Charlie was initially not enthused to have another canine in the house, Maverick soon appointed himself as Charlie's protector.

The couple said Maverick will help Charlie stay on track during walks.

"They almost turn into little sled dogs where they'll walk together," Chelsea Stipe told WCAU-TV.

"When they would play, Maverick would realize that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so [Maverick] would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime," she said.

Photos of the dogs went viral on popular Twitter account WeRateDogs, leading the couple to create an Instagram account for the adopted canine brothers that quickly attracted thousands of followers.