March 20 (UPI) -- A California man who was forced to lower his fence due to a neighbor's complaint is getting even with a display of mannequins having a "naked party."

Jason Windus said he needed a high fence in his Santa Rosa yard to prevent his dogs from jumping the barrier and getting out, but a neighbor complained to the city and he was told the fence was a zoning violation and needed to be lowered.

Windus lowered the fence to the allowed maximum of 36 inches, but filled his now-visible yard with naked mannequins posed as if they were enjoying a garden party.

"I guess the average person would get angry and cop resentment? I throw a naked party in my yard," Windus told KGO-TV. "They wanted me to tear down my fence to see inside my yard, and now they get to."

The party scene includes a note for the anonymous neighbor who filed the complaint: "Reserved seat for the nosy neighbor that complained about my fence to the city."