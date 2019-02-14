Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A British police department said officers investigating reports of a "bloody hand" floating in a canal made a far less macabre discovery: A plastic prop.
Wednesfield Police tweeted a photo showing the object officers recovered Wednesday from the canal behind Wednesfield High Street.
"We have just been called out to reports of a bloody hand floating in the canal just behind Wednesfield High Street!" the tweet said.
"After some delicate fishing out we were relieved to find it was a plastic mannequin hand," police wrote.
The department jokingly referred to the tweet as "graphic images of a detached mannequin hand."
West Midlands Police's Ops Support Unit offered their own take on the situation: "Looks pretty 'armless to me."