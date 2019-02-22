Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California cut through a spare tire to rescue a dog who managed to get his head stuck in the middle of the object.

Jose Madrigal said he was inside his Tustin home when he heard his husky, Bam Bam, let out a distressed bark from outside.

Madrigal went outside and discovered Bam Bam had gotten his head stuck in the middle of a spare tire.

"The tire was on him flat and curving his neck," Madrigal told KCAL-TV.

Madrigal and his family tried using soap and water to get Bam Bam's head unstuck, but when they were unsuccessful they took him to a veterinarian.

"I've never seen a dog stuck in a tire," said Leyla Fatourechi, an Orange County veterinary specialist. "This is definitely a first I think for all of us. I don't think even the firefighters had seen anything like it."

The veterinarian ended up calling Orange County Fire Authority for help.

The crew was able to cut through the tire and free Bam Bam, who was not seriously injured.