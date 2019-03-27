A vegan food subscription service is seeking a "Director of Taste" to travel the world trying various plant-based foods and reporting their findings to the company. Photo by Syda Productions/Shutterstock

March 27 (UPI) -- A British company wants to hire someone to travel the world eating vegan cuisine for $66,000 plus all expenses paid.

Vibrant Vegan Co. says on its website it is seeking a "Director of Taste" to visit locations including India, Turkey, Mexico, China and Japan to taste different plant-based foods and provide feedback to the company, which operates a food subscription service.

The job posting states all travel, accommodation and food expenses will be covered for the employee, who will also receive paid sick leave and 28 vacation days.

"Despite the company being vegan focused, the candidate will not be required to be vegan, however they must focus on solely plant-based ingredients when working," the post says.