Oscar Meyer seeking new Wienermobile driver

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Processed meats purveyor Oscar Meyer announced it is seeking a qualified "Hotdogger" to be the next driver of the famed Wienermobile.

The hot dog company said it is accepting applications until Jan. 31 to be the newest "Hotdogger," Oscar Meyer's term for Wienermobile drivers.

The job, which begins in June, would involve driving the iconic sausage across the United States, visiting locations including stores, military bases and charity events.

The company's website states applicants should have a four-year degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

The "condiments" that come with the job are listed by Oscar Meyer as a competitive salary, benefits, clothing and a company car "guaranteed to turn heads."