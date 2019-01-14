Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The owners of a lighthouse on a small California island are searching for a couple to make $130,000 living at the facility and operating a bed and breakfast.

The East Brother Light Station, located on a small island near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, said current operators Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker will be leaving in April, and replacements are currently being sought.

The position, which pays a total $130,000 per year to be split between the operators, requires a U.S. Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license, as they will be required to operate a ferry for guests at the five-bedroom inn.

"The successful candidates will be a couple, one of whom must possess a Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license," the posting says. "High quality culinary experience and capability will be a critical qualification. The inn is open four days a week and the island is also available for day use and special events."