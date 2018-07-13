Dream job: Company seeks 'Snoozetern' to test mattresses

July 13 (UPI) -- A Houston-based mattress company is offering a dream job for those who want to "be paid to sleep" -- a bed-testing "Snoozetern."

Mattress Firm said it is accepting applications through July 23 for the paid internship, which would involve testing out new and popular beds while chronicling the experience in videos and on social media platforms.

"Pursuing a degree in catching Z's? Would you rather carry a pillowcase instead of a briefcase? This Fall, you can snag the internship of your dreams as Mattress Firm's first 'Snoozetern,'" the job posting on the company's website reads.

The posting says applicants should have a specific set of sleepy-time skills.

"If your greatest skills include sleeping in, constant napping and a passion for a good night's rest, we have the internship for you," it reads.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; be "proficient in napping, regardless of time of day;" be "interested in exposure to different surfaces, textures and sleep positions;" and be "passionate about sleep and comfort."