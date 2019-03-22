Website offers $1,000 to binge 20 Marvel movies

A website is seeking someone to fill a "dream job" that pays $1,000 for watching all 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe films currently available on Blu-ray in a row. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- A website is offering a $1,000 "dream job" to a person willing to sit down and watch all 20 currently available Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in a row.

CableTV.com said it is seeking someone willing to watch the 20 MCU films, from 2008's Iron Man through 2018's Ant Man and the Wasp, and live-tweet the experience while tagging the website's account.

The winning binge-watcher, who will receive all of the films on Blu-ray as well as the $1,000 prize and a variety of Marvel merchandise, will then be asked to help create a ranking system for the movies.

Interested fans can apply for the position on CableTV.com.