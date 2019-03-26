Krishan Bhatia, 51, and Kshitij Bhatia, 16, broke a Guinness World Record when they managed to spin a 17-foot, 4-inch diameter hula hoop. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 26 (UPI) -- A father-and-son team in India broke a Guinness World Record by creating 17-foot, 4-inch diameter hula hoop and spinning it.

Guinness confirmed Krishan Bhatia, 51, and Kshitij Bhatia, 16, broke the record for largest hula hoop spun when they both took turns with the giant hoop, which broke the previous record of 16 feet, 10 inches, set by Yuya Yamada of Japan.

Both men were able to spin the nearly 19-pound hula hoop during the attempt at Meghdootam Park in Noida.

Krishan Bhatia said the giant was designed by his daughter, Prachi Bhatia, a hula hoop enthusiast who has her own company, Nakshatra Hula Hoops.