March 22 (UPI) -- A pair of men set a Guinness World Record when they managed to ride all of Boston's commuter train lines in under 7 1/2 hours.

Alex Cox and Dominic DiLuzio received word from the record-keeping organization that they set a new world record by riding every Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority train line with a time of 7 hours, 29 minutes and 46 seconds.

Guinness said the 2017 ride is now being officially recognized as the fastest time to travel to all Boston subway stations.

"It was nice to have that over with and have that be official, because every time I'd bring it up to someone I'd say, 'I'm a record holder,' and then I would pause and let people know it wasn't official yet," DiLuzio told the Boston Globe. "I didn't want people to get the wrong impression or think I was lying."

The MBTA commended the men on their accomplishment.

"The MBTA extends its congratulations to Alex and Dominic for their record-setting feat," MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said. "They're doing a phenomenal job promoting the use of public transportation, and we thank them for their ardent support of the T."