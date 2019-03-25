March 25 (UPI) -- More than 18,000 sticky notes were used in Jordan to break a Guinness World Record for largest sign bearing Mother's Day wishes.

Thousands of people created messages for Mother's Day, which is celebrated March 21 in Jordan, on small sticky notes and they were combined into a giant poster in the city of Amman.

The resulting collection was dubbed a new Guinness World Record for the largest sign with wishes for Mother's Day.

Organizers said the more than 18,000 notes were authored by kids and adults from all around the country.