March 25 (UPI) -- A Harry Potter super fan in Wales has been awarded a Guinness World Record for 3,686-piece collection of Wizarding World memorabilia.

Victoria Maclean of Neath was awarded a certificate by the record-keeping organization after they verified the items in her Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts collection.

Some of the items in Maclean's collection include 26 Funko Pop vinyls, 115 pins, 302 postcards, 114 various books, 34 wands and 6 snowglobes.

Maclean said the crown jewel of her collection is a 24-carat gold plated golden snitch puzzle from Japan.

"I think it came out around the time of Chamber of Secrets," she said. "5,000 of them were made and to get hold of that took me about six months. But don't take it apart, because it's really hard to put back together!"