March 21 (UPI) -- A seeming fireball in the sky over Los Angeles sparked reports of a possible meteor, but turned out to be a Red Bull wingsuit stunt.

The streak in the sky over the city's downtown Wednesday night led to multiple reports of a possible meteor in the city, but the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted the scene was a stunt for a film shoot.

Closer video shows two wingsuit flyers shooting off sparks behind them as they streak through the sky.

Red Bull confirmed two wingsuit flyers were out over downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night as part of a video shoot timed to coincide with the supermoon.