Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Residents from New York state to North Carolina reported spotting a fireball so bright it was clearly visible in the middle of the day.

The American Meteor Society said more than 190 reports came in from seven states, ranging from New York's Long Island to western North Carolina, when the fireball streaked across the sky over Delaware about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.

At least one witness in New Jersey captured video of the suspected meteor's brief but bright appearance in the sky.

The AMS said its trajectory estimations indicate the suspected meteor ended up in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Norfolk, Va.