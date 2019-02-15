Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A flashing light caught on video in the night sky over Florida was a particularly bright meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

The fireball was caught on video from multiple locations in central Florida when it apparently exploded over the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night.

Experts said the large meteor exploded with a force equal to about 100 tons of TNT.

"We're still processing the data, but it was large, maybe a foot across," Dwayne Free, director of the Spalding Allsky Camera Network, told Florida Today.

At least one video shows the fireball flaring into a bright light before going dark.

"It exploded and that's the reason for the bright flash seen in the video," Free said.