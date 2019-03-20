Bakery's 'Happy Vasectomy' cake goes viral

A post shared by Signature Desserts (@signaturedessertsnashville) on Mar 8, 2019 at 4:25am PST

March 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee bakery is going viral for a cake design that commemorates an unusual event with a "Happy Vasectomy" message.

The bakers at Signature Desserts in Nashville said they came up with the creative cake when a woman came in asking them to help her show her appreciation to her husband for getting a vasectomy.

The cake, which depicts a pair of lemons, reads: "100% JUICE, NO SEEDS. HAPPY VASECTOMY!"

"It was a big thing for him to get a vasectomy and somewhat underrated for men," a bakery representative told WZTV.

The representative said the husband found the cake "incredibly hilarious."