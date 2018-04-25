Home / Odd News

Police officer apologizes with 'sorry I tased you' cake

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 25, 2018 at 12:54 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 25 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer made amends with a local firefighter by presenting him with a cake reading: "Sorry I tased you."

Officer Darcy Workman of the Hamilton Township Police Department was assisting the fire department with an EMS call at a local hospital when the patient became physically violent.

Police said in a Facebook post that Workman got her Taser out while trying to get the patient under control and "accidentally shocked" firefighter Rickey Wagoner.

The department shared photos of Workman apologizing to Wagoner by presenting him with a cake.

"Sorry I tased you," the cake reads, along with the image of a frowny face.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Semi truck crash covers road in thousands of broken eggs Semi truck crash covers road in thousands of broken eggs
Police escort family of geese across California's Bay Bridge Police escort family of geese across California's Bay Bridge
Repeat lottery winner collects $1M one month after $150,000 win Repeat lottery winner collects $1M one month after $150,000 win
Big alligator seen strolling down sidewalk at middle school Big alligator seen strolling down sidewalk at middle school
Guinness recognizes Arkansas woman's wet suit dressing record Guinness recognizes Arkansas woman's wet suit dressing record