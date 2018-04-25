Police officer apologizes with 'sorry I tased you' cake

April 25 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer made amends with a local firefighter by presenting him with a cake reading: "Sorry I tased you."

Officer Darcy Workman of the Hamilton Township Police Department was assisting the fire department with an EMS call at a local hospital when the patient became physically violent.

Police said in a Facebook post that Workman got her Taser out while trying to get the patient under control and "accidentally shocked" firefighter Rickey Wagoner.

The department shared photos of Workman apologizing to Wagoner by presenting him with a cake.

"Sorry I tased you," the cake reads, along with the image of a frowny face.