Cake mix company Betty Crocker and grocery chain Panda Retail teamed up in Saudi Arabia to assemble a world record-setting mug cake mosaic at a Jeddah mall. Photo courtesy of Betty Crocker

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record was set in Saudi Arabia when 19,600 Betty Crocker mug cakes were arranged into a mosaic covering 1,205.5 square feet.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand when Betty Crocker, in collaboration with grocery chain Panda Retail, unveiled the mug cake mosaic at the Al Andalus Mall in Jeddah to celebrate Saudi Arabia's 88th National Day.

Organizers said it took 30 bakers about 8 hours to bake all of the mug cakes for the mosaic and they were decorated using 1,900 tubs of Betty Crocker frosting. The end result was a mosaic image of a giant mug cake, with the Betty Crocker logo in Arabic.

The mug cakes were served to mall customers, with leftovers being donated to the nonprofit Saudi Food Bank.