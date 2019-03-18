March 18 (UPI) -- A paraglider above some mountains in Spain captured video of his tense encounter with a swooping bird that missed him by a matter of inches.

Alex Colbeck said he was paragliding with friends in the mountainous Organya region when he spotted the bird, which appeared to be a vulture, swooping right toward him.

Colbeck said he shouted to try to ward the bird away, but it ended up missing him by scant inches.

"When I'm paragliding in Spain we often fly in the same thermals as bird of prey and vultures. It's so cool to share the air with them, even if they sometimes don't look where they're going!" Colbeck wrote.