Paraglider swept away by dust devil in Australia

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A paraglider's scary encounter with a dust devil that threw him through the air in Australia was caught on video by his wife.

Manilla Paragliding said the video shows an experienced paraglider who was visiting Australia with his wife getting flung through the air by a dust devil that swept across the launch area in Mount Borah, New South Wales.

Chief Flying Instructor Godfrey Wenness said the video was filmed by the man's wife, who is also an experienced paraglider.

Wenness said the man was not injured and continued on a five-hour flight.