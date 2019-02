Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A California skier managed to pick up some extra speed using an unusual method of propulsion -- a re-purposed paramotor.

A video captured in snowy Truckee shows the man wearing skis with the propeller cage from a paramotor rig strapped to his back.

The engine is started and the man takes off at an increasingly high speed.

"Turning the paramotor into a skimotor! Ended up riding about 20 miles that day," the man wrote.