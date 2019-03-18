March 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado ski resort launched 21 homemade works of art on a big jump for the 2019 Dummy Downhill Competition.

The artificial skiers were pushed down the ski hill at the Mount Ashland Ski Area and sent careening off a large jump before being assigned scores by a team of judges.

Officials said the dummies each had to weigh in at under 125 pounds and be mounted on skis or snowboards.

Alex Neville, snow sports director for Mount Ashland, said judges were looking at form as well as function.

"Half design points and then half on their downhill score. If they actually make it down the ramp, if they hit the jump, and then we also kind of factor in the crash as well," Neville told KDRV-TV.

The winning dummy, titled "Who you gonna call, Snowbusters," featured a model of the Ghostbusters car on skis with a snowboarding Slimer suspended on top. The winner received two season passes to Mount Ashland.