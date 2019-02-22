Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An astonished traveler on a Minnesota road captured video of a man skiing through the snow at a high speed while being pulled by a horse and buggy.

Jennifer Staggemeyer captured video near Harmony showing the man skiing and going over jumps on the snowy side of the road while holding to a tether tied to the back of what appears to be an Amish buggy pulled by a horse.

The video was posted to Facebook by Staggemeyer's friend, Dacia Regan, who was with her in the car.

"I'm still a little mad his jump was blocked by the car but at least we get the full effect from our laughs," Staggemeyer wrote in a comment under the video.