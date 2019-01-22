Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Colorado ski resort captured video of a moose charging at panicked skiers and snowboarders.

Lauren "Lo" Drogsvold posted a video to Instagram showing what happened when she and her husband were visiting the Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Drogsvold said the encounter took place about 2:30 p.m. on the Four O'Clock Run, about a half a mile from where the trail splits off to return to the gondola.

The photographer said she and her husband first spotted a crowd of onlookers before they noticed the people were watching a bull moose in the middle of the run. She said the moose started charging after only a few seconds.

Drogsvold said she believes the moose charged the crowd because people were not following proper protocol for wildlife encounters.

"We're familiar with the dangers of moose, and I feel like, as a local, it's our responsibility to try to educate people about moose and keep them safe if we can," she told the Summit Daily.

"If you see a moose, you don't walk up to it, you don't approach it," Drogsvold said. "You get the hell away from there and leave them alone."

She said no one was injured in the moose encounter.

"It could have been really bad," Drogsvold said. "I feel like we all got super lucky."