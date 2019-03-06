Man wins two scratch-off lottery jackpots minutes apart

A Connecticut man who won $20,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket won another $20,000 from another ticket purchased minutes later. Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Lottery

March 6 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man won two top-prize jackpots from the same scratch-off ticket, purchased 5 minutes apart at the same store.

Jim Zygmont of Trumbull told Connecticut Lottery officials he was at the Crossroads Card & Gift store in Norwalk when he decided to buy a 20X Cash 4th Edition scratch-off, which he considers to be his lucky ticket.

"I bought the first '20X' ticket over the counter at 4:56pm and won $20,000. I almost fell backwards. It was crazy," Zygmont said. "Not even five minutes later, the [retailer] pointed out the Lottery's new vending machine. He said, 'They just started the machine up today; you should give it a try.'"

Bolstered by his win, Zygmont decided to buy three more of the same ticket from the vending machine. The second ticket turned out to be another top prize winner.

"I won another $20,000. I couldn't believe it!" he said.

The winner said 20X Cash has always been "lucky' for him.

"It's always a consistent winner for me. I love to see the 'X,'" he said.