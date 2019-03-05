The South Carolina winner of a $1.6 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot said they wouldn't have won if they hadn't allowed another customer to cut them in line. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The South Carolina winner of a $1.5 billion lottery jackpot said they owe the win to letting another customer cut them in line.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said through a lawyer that they allowed another customer to cut them in line before buying their ticket for the Oct. 23, 2018, Mega Millions drawing at KC Mart in Simpsonville.

The lawyer said both customers bought Quick Pick tickets for the drawing, leading the winner to believe they would not have scored the jackpot if they hadn't let the other customer go ahead of them.

"A simple act of kindness led to an amazing outcome," the South Carolina Education Lottery said. "The winner marvels at how every decision made that day brought the winner to the store, at that very moment, to make the Quick Pick Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase."