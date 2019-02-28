A Maryland man changed up his usual numbers to win a $12,505 jackpot in time for his birthday. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland man's birthday celebrations became extra happy when he claimed a $12,505 lottery jackpot -- and not for the first time.

The man, who branded himself "'Bout Time Birthday Boy," told Maryland Lottery officials he discarded his usual numbers the day before his birthday and thought up a new sequence of digits to use for his favorite Maryland Lottery game, the virtual horseracing game Racetrax.

"I was visiting a house for some landscaping work and when I saw the numbers on the address, they just stuck with me," the man said.

The numbers, 9-12-2-1, earned him a $12,505 jackpot.

The man visited lottery headquarters the next day, his birthday, to collect his winnings.

The winner said his birthday has frequently had a lucky connection to the lottery. He once collected a Pick 3 jackpot on his birthday, and he spotted his birthday numbers in a drawing last year.