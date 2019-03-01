Woman, 83, wins $40,000 on first-ever lottery ticket

An 83-year-old Delaware woman who had never played the lottery before decided to "take a chance" and ended up winning $40,000 on her first try. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

March 1 (UPI) -- An 83-year-old Delaware woman decided to buy a lottery ticket for the first time in her life and ended up winning a $40,000 jackpot.

The woman told Delaware Lottery officials she had never bought a lottery ticket before when a Limited Instant Game ticket caught her eye at Cheswold News and Tobacco.

"I decided to take a chance and give it a try," the woman said.

Her beginner's luck turned out to be fruitful, as she won a $40,000 prize.

"I am so shocked," the winner said. "The machine [scanner] lit up and said I won. I still can't believe it!"

The winner said she hasn't yet decided what to do with her unexpected winnings.