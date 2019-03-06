'Frozen' hawk rescued from New York state road

March 6 (UPI) -- A highway department official in New York state rescued a "frozen" red-tailed hawk he found stranded on a road.

The Amherst Highway Department said employee Tim Boyle was driving on Meadowstream Drive when he spotted the bird of prey struggling in the road.

"The hawk was frozen," the department said. "Tim brought the hawk into the truck and wrapped it in a blanket to try to warm it up."

The hawk was taken to SPCA Serving Erie County, where it was placed in an incubator to recover from the cold.

"When the hawk was brought to us, he was covered with ice and snow, unable to stand, and hypothermic," SPCA official Gina Browning told WIVB-TV. "He appears to be a first-year hawk. After an initial assessment by our SPCA wildlife hospital veterinarian, the bird has severe head trauma with visual impairment, possibly blind."