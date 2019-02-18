Las Vegas woman rescues puppy from attacking hawk

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas resident's home security cameras captured footage of the moment she rescued her small puppy from an attacking hawk.

Cecilia Celis said she let toy yorkie Lulu, who is less than a year old, into the back yard and she went to check on the canine moments later and found the 2-pound dog struggling with an attacking hawk.

"We just let them out and then the bird swoops in drags her and is like choking her, it stood on her," Celis told KVVU-TV of the security camera footage of the incident.

Celis rushed to rescue Lulu, grabbing a patio furniture pillow and swatting at the bird of prey four times to drive it away.

She said Lulu suffered a neck injury from the hawk's claws, but is recovering.

The hawk hung around the yard for a few minutes after releasing the puppy but eventually flew away on its own.

Celis said she learned from the experience that her dogs need to be constantly supervised outdoors.

"We have to keep an eye on them the whole time. We can't even let them go in the corners or anything because anything could be around," she said.