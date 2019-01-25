Last night, officers from the @NYPD90Pct and @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit gave this hawk some special tweet-ment when he needed rescuing at a busy Brooklyn intersection! pic.twitter.com/XGuP5R7NyG

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A hawk caused traffic headaches in New York when it landed in the middle of a busy intersection and attracted a crowd of onlookers.

Witnesses said the hawk landed about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the middle of a busy intersection in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, causing traffic to slow as cars carefully worked their way around the bird of prey.

A crowd of about 100 onlookers gathered and watched as the hawk experienced apparent trouble flying away from the scene.

The New York Police Department responded to the scene and officers were able to coax the hawk into a cage so it could be taken to a veterinarian for examination.