March 6 (UPI) -- A Seattle artist who shares a name with pop star Meghan Trainor said she was locked out of her YouTube, Gmail and Twitter accounts for impersonation.

Trainer said she was amused when the singer of the same name came to prominence about five years ago, but her amusement wore thin when Google told her that her account, which includes Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and her calendar, was being disabled for impersonating the celebrity.

The Seattle artist, who is also a performer in her own right, aired her frustrations over the suspension on Twitter, which subsequently suspended her for the same reason.

Trainer said she was able to get her accounts back after initial media attention, and she is now fighting for social networks to offer digital verification for people who share names with celebrities.