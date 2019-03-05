March 5 (UPI) -- A Thailand woman whose dogs were barking at her pickup truck looked under the vehicle and discovered the cause -- a huge king cobra in the engine compartment.

Chutikarn Kaewthongchaijaruen, 30, said she was getting ready to cook at her Chonburi home Monday after returning from a market when her dogs started barking at her truck.

The woman said she went out to investigate and spotted the snake's tail hanging out from under the hood of the truck.

The homeowner summoned Si Racha rescuers to her home and they were recorded on video as they carefully extracted the venomous reptile, which turned out to be 16 feet long.

"The snake might have come from the cassava field nearby or it might have been within the car me and joined my ride. That thought really freaked me out," Kaewthongchaijaruen said.

The snake was released back into the wild.