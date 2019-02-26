Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Florida woman preparing to fold her laundry opened up the dryer and came face-to-face with an unexpected visitor -- a snake.

Amanda Wise said she was nearly finished unloading the dryer at her Safety Harbor home when she spotted the corn snake curled up with her warm clothes.

"If there's one thing I am terrified of (other than flying) it's snakes," Wise wrote in a Facebook post. "I have never ran so fast in my life. My heart was racing, my legs were shaking and I burst into a sweat."

A home security camera recorded Wise fleeing through her house.

"Shout out to my husband, the snake tamer, for getting him out of the dryer safely and outside (where he belongs)!" she wrote.

Wise said she and her husband later discovered the snake had apparently slithered in through the dryer vent, as the cover at the side of their house has fallen off.