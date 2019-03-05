March 5 (UPI) -- A Manitoba snow maze measuring more than 30,000 square feet has been declared the world's largest by Guinness World Records.

The snow puzzle at A Maze in Corn, located near St. Adolphe, was officially recognized Monday morning by Guinness World Records, which said the 30,021 square-foot, 110 square-inch maze beat the previous record of 18,255 square feet, 7 square inches, set by a maze at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

"It feels good like when people ask, we can actually say Guinness says we're the biggest. We are, in fact, the biggest," business owner Clint Masse told CBC News.

Masse said constructing the snow maze, which the business attempted for the first time this season after years of autumn corn mazes, required about 300 truckloads of snow and 4,265 feet of tightly-packed snow walls.

"We've done a corn maze for so many years and a snow maze just looks like an awesome winter option," Masse told Global News.