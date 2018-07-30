July 30 (UPI) -- A New York state man popped the question to his girlfriend by carving a massive proposal into his family's corn maze.

Travis Drexler used his family's corn maze at Springside Farm in Fabius to spell out "Allie will you marry me?" and used a drone to snap a photo for girlfriend Allie Randall.

Drexler said he has been working on the corn proposal since January, and mapped it out on graph paper before carving the words into the field.

"I think I had to read it about five or six times before I realized holy cow! I'm the Allie that's in that picture," Randall told KABC-TV.