Humongous hedge maze in China awarded three Guinness records

July 31 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a hedge maze covering 383,160.12 square feet in China has been awarded three world records.

The Yancheng Dafeng Dream Maze in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, was awarded records for largest maze, largest hedge maze and largest pathway network in a hedge maze, all in the "permanent" category, Guinness said.

The maze, which from the air creates the image of a giant elk walking through a field, opened to the public at the end of 2017.

The massive maze includes more than 10 garden rest areas so hikers tackling the puzzle can recoup some energy.