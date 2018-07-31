Trending Stories

Mississippi hiker encounters large rattlesnake in the woods
Two waterspouts form in tandem over Lake Erie
Lioness attacks vehicle's tires at South African sanctuary
Police share photo of unsafe lumber transportation method
Moose befriends family dog through window of home

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Latest News

Humongous hedge maze in China awarded three Guinness records
Tampa Bay Rays acquire Tommy Pham from St. Louis Cardinals
Rouhani: No talks with Trump until U.S. returns to nuclear deal
Jinger Duggar introduces daughter Felicity in new video
Stefon Diggs gets $81M contract extension from Minnesota Vikings
 
Back to Article
/