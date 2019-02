Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A New Zealand farmer captured video of a dust devil swirling its way through a dirt road while he was putting fuel in his vehicle.

Troy Doherty said he has been spotting the dirt-carrying mini tornadoes near his home regularly, and he managed to catch one on camera Wednesday.

The video shows the whirlwind going perfectly down the middle of a dirt road.

Doherty said the dust devil provided him with some entertainment while he was fueling up his vehicle.