Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A traveler on a California road captured video of a huge dust devil carrying a column of dirt through the air.

The video, filmed on a road in Adelanto, shows the massive dust devil, a mini tornado that picks up dust and dirt from the ground, swirling next to and through the street.

The whirlwind lasts only a few moments before dissipating in the road.

"My wife and I saw this dirt devil in Adelanto, California," the filmer wrote.