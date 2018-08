Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An Italian man filmed an unusual double waterspout off the country's coast -- as well as a yacht that came dangerously close to the whirlwind.

Carlo Profumo captured video Monday showing one waterspout splitting into two twin waterspouts off the coast of Arenzano, near Genoa.

A yacht appears to zoom past the whirlwinds, coming dangerously close to getting swept up.

Profumo said the waterspouts "danced in pairs for a few minutes ... then dissolved into the sea."