July 17 (UPI) -- An Arizona couple captured video of a firenado that swept across the Colorado River and turned into a waterspout.

The video, captured Saturday by Chris and Anne Mackie, shows a brush fire across the river near Blythe, Calif., spawning a swirling firenado.

The whirlwind moves out toward the water, where it becomes a waterspout.

The unusual sight grabs the attention of nearby boaters and water skiers, who can be seen stopping to gawk at the whirlwind.