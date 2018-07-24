Waterspout makes landfall at crowded South Carolina beach

July 24 (UPI) -- Visitors to a South Carolina beach captured video of the moment a waterspout made landfall and became a mini tornado.

The videos, recorded Monday, show the waterspout transition from the waters of Myrtle Beach to the sandy shore as lifeguards work to make sure swimmers evacuate the water.

The footage shows beach towels, deck chairs and umbrellas go flying into the air as the whirlwind reaches the beach.

The National Weather Service said the waterspout officially became an EF-0 tornado, with winds under 65 mph. The whirlwind dissipated after traveling less than 100 yards inland.