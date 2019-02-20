New Mexico man captures 'snownado' on camera

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A New Mexico man captured video when he came across an unusual weather phenomenon -- a swirling "snownado."

Antonio Chiquito posted a video to Facebook showing the "snownado," a mini tornado sweeping snow high up into the air, he spotted while herding sheep on the Navajo reservation near Tinian.

"I was giving hay to the sheep and saw it haha," Chiquito wrote.

The National Weather Service said Chiquito's video shows the first confirmed tornado on record in New Mexico during the month of February.