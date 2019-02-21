Clever boy uses doorbell camera to get help from dad

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A clever Michigan boy who needed help from his dad to work the TV got in touch with his father using the family's doorbell camera.

The Haslett boy was recorded by the camera when he set off the Ring camera motion detector intentionally so it would send a notification to his father's smartphone.

The footage shows the boy get excited when he is successful in connecting with his amused father.

The boy asks his father how to tune the TV to the "kids' channel," and his dad walks him through the steps.