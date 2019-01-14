Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Texas family's doorbell camera was recording when a stranger dropped by to return their son's lost wallet.

The Tomball couple said the man, who identified himself as Oscar, dropped by their house recently while they weren't home and explained through the doorbell camera that he had found a lost wallet.

The wallet contained the couple's son's ID and various other items.

The family said they are hoping to find Oscar and thank him for his kindness.

