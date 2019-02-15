Huge python turns up in family's laundry room

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An Australian family called for help from snake catchers when they discovered a 90-pound python curled up in their laundry room.

Lea-Ann Kennedy said her family found the big serpent in the laundry room of their Mission Beach, Queensland, home about 4:30 a.m. Friday, so she called snake catcher Charlie Bear to help remove it from the house.

Bear said he took one look at the snake and called colleague Tom Geary to help drag it out of the house.

Bear, Geary and Kennedy were filmed dragging the nearly 20-foot snake out of the house and attempting to put it into a bag, but it was too large for the container.

The snake was eventually wrapped in a blanket and loaded into Bear's car to be relocated away from the house.